Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 87.38% and a negative return on equity of 136.10%.
Stereotaxis Price Performance
Shares of STXS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 991,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.55. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.29.
Stereotaxis Company Profile
