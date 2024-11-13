Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 87.38% and a negative return on equity of 136.10%.

Stereotaxis Price Performance

Shares of STXS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 991,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.55. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

