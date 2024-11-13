JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the October 15th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JGLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,749,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704,869 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,366,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,524,000 after buying an additional 507,256 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 818,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 87,330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $48,199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 700,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after buying an additional 374,299 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,127,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,153. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $60.52.

About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

