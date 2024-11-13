GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GBank Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBFH traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 33,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,400. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. GBank Financial has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GBank Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBank Financial Company Profile

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

