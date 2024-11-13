Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-2.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.43-0.46 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PRDO traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. 491,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,365. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.25. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $135,996.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,992. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

