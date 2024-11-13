ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Up 255.6% in October

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 255.6% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ECTM remained flat at $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 8,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,543. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.60.
About ECA Marcellus Trust I
