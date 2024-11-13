ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Up 255.6% in October

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 255.6% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECTM remained flat at $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 8,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,543. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.60.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing wells and horizontal natural gas development wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA’s interest in the development wells.

