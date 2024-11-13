Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Short Interest Up 525.0% in October

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marblegate Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marblegate Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Free Report) by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned 0.18% of Marblegate Acquisition worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marblegate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GATE remained flat at $11.19 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215. Marblegate Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.

About Marblegate Acquisition

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies primarily in the education, business services, consumer products, and healthcare sectors.

