Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.62 EPS

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $2.62, Zacks reports. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 1,716.60% and a negative net margin of 232.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($63.29) EPS.

Nuwellis Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NUWE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,617. Nuwellis has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NUWE shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Nuwellis in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Nuwellis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company offers Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are used to treat patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter.

