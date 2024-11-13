Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the October 15th total of 194,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Performance

Shares of HKXCY stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.59. 50,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,683. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $51.55.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.5093 per share. This is an increase from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s dividend payout ratio is 25.54%.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.