Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Update

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 435.2% from the October 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jones Soda Trading Up 3.5 %

JSDA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. 284,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,931. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.06. Jones Soda has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 72.73% and a negative net margin of 25.74%.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.