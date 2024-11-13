FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02, Zacks reports. FGI Industries had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. FGI Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

FGI Industries Trading Down 18.3 %

FGI stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 300,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,220. FGI Industries has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

About FGI Industries

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.