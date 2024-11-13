FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02, Zacks reports. FGI Industries had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. FGI Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
FGI Industries Trading Down 18.3 %
FGI stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 300,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,220. FGI Industries has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.32.
About FGI Industries
