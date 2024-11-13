Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
GNW stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,316,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,501. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. Genworth Financial has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $7.41.
In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,532,954 shares in the company, valued at $31,186,723.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
