ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Shares of ICFI traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.49. 181,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. ICF International has a 52 week low of $128.28 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.69 and a 200-day moving average of $154.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.61.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.02 million. ICF International had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ICF International will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $437,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,661.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $234,003.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,189.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $437,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,661.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,823 shares of company stock worth $1,165,078. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ICF International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 106,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

