Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 377.8% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBANM traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,861. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $25.02.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.3563 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

