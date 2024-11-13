Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30, Zacks reports. Aterian had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.24%. The business had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter. Aterian updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Aterian Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ATER stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 44,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,314. Aterian has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Arturo Rodriguez sold 10,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $31,697.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,975.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 14,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $42,993.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 201,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,571.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arturo Rodriguez sold 10,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $31,697.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,975.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,015 shares of company stock worth $150,562. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

