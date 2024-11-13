Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Update

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the October 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUBG remained flat at $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,830. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.42.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0013 per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

