DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Trading Up 30.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Free Report) rose 30.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 376 ($4.84) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.44). Approximately 114,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 134,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.50 ($1.87).

DP Eurasia Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 190 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 189.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £278.52 million, a PE ratio of 4,750.00 and a beta of 0.79.

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand name in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. It offers food and pizza delivery, takeaway, and eat-in services. The company also owns and operates coffee brand COFFY.

