Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $276.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $204.14 and a 12 month high of $277.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

