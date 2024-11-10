Goatseus Maximus Trading Up 101.3% Over Last 7 Days (GOAT)

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Goatseus Maximus has a total market cap of $880.95 million and $197.11 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goatseus Maximus has traded 101.3% higher against the dollar. One Goatseus Maximus token can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,619.93 or 0.99629311 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,516.28 or 0.99499607 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Goatseus Maximus

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,998,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse. Goatseus Maximus’ official website is pump.fun/czlsujwblfssjncfkh59rufqvafwcy5tzedwjsuypump.

Buying and Selling Goatseus Maximus

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,998,252.432596. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.79469625 USD and is up 3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $177,456,981.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CzLSujWBLFsSjncfkh59rUFqvafWcY5tzedWJSuypump.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goatseus Maximus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goatseus Maximus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

