Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.67. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.12.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $0.64. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 9,409.22%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,498,000 after purchasing an additional 97,561 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at $50,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after acquiring an additional 373,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $32,707,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

