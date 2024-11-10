Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,564,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,161,016. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

