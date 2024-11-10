Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $610.62 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,884 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 5.1% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $610,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Intuit by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 1.5 %

Intuit stock traded up $10.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $684.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,781. The company has a market cap of $191.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $625.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $627.78. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $513.97 and a 52 week high of $688.88.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.81%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.