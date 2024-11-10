Advantage Trust Co Has $669,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Advantage Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,863 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Advantage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,276,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,815,000 after acquiring an additional 213,637 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,691 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.1% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 277,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,162,000 after purchasing an additional 205,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,256.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 168,245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.84. 13,786,557 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

