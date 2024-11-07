JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Lifted by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.40 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

