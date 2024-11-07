Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,331,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $399.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.82. The stock has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $281.48 and a 1-year high of $400.28.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

