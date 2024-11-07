Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $57.51 and a 1 year high of $72.08.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

