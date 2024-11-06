Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VNOM. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.63. 1,489,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,714. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Viper Energy by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy by 962.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

