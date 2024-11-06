CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $940,185.65

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $940,185.65 and approximately $0.85 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00032989 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

