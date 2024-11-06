United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United States Cellular from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

United States Cellular Trading Down 0.2 %

United States Cellular stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.99. 151,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $67.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -163.86 and a beta of 0.47.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. United States Cellular had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United States Cellular

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Invesco LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

