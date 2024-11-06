Ethereum Classic Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.86 billion and approximately $143.85 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $19.12 or 0.00025726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,313.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.87 or 0.00489642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00092760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.46 or 0.00214581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00067962 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00019693 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,433,290 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

