Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Shares Down 9.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) dropped 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.36 and last traded at $56.36. Approximately 973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.

Recruit Trading Down 9.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average is $55.29.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

