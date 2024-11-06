Celestia Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $227.36 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. Celestia has a market cap of $655.40 million and approximately $227.36 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can currently be bought for approximately $4.65 or 0.00006239 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,081,278,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,081,065,205.479165 with 404,431,743.883267 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.2870646 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $105,928,656.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

