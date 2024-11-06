Hamster Kombat Trading 10.5% Lower This Week (HMSTR)

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. In the last week, Hamster Kombat has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hamster Kombat has a market capitalization of $166.75 million and $31.28 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster Kombat token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hamster Kombat Token Profile

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat. The official website for Hamster Kombat is hamsterkombat.io.

Hamster Kombat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.00236954 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $22,086,082.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster Kombat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster Kombat using one of the exchanges listed above.

