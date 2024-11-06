Request (REQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $614,578.96

Request (REQ) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $70.27 million and $614,578.96 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00006444 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74,582.70 or 1.00144201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00011799 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00006399 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005803 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00055344 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,524,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,628,883 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,524,614.2878553 with 768,628,882.9922299 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08513747 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $465,192.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

