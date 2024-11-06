Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Gencor Industries Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of GENC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 23,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,493. Gencor Industries has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $25.55 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
