Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Gencor Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GENC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 23,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,493. Gencor Industries has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $25.55 million for the quarter.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gencor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

