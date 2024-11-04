MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.62. 110,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,873. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

