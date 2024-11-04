MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.62. 110,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,873. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $5.78.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Municipal Income Trust
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.