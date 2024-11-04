Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.21)-($0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $161-$171 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.40 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $104.74. 410,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,754. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $90.65 and a fifty-two week high of $154.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $97,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,725. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

