Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) fell 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 957,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 347,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Abcourt Mines Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$34.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

