Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 1,073,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,094,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULCC. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Frontier Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $4.70 to $7.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,035 shares in the company, valued at $204,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 81.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 29.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 41.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

