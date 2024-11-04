Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Stock Price Up 22.2% – Time to Buy?

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) shares rose 22.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 133,873 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 116,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Black Iron Trading Up 22.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$16.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Black Iron Company Profile

Black Iron Inc engages in the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

