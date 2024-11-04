DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 63500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
DeepMarkit Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$494,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
DeepMarkit Company Profile
DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.
