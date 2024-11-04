Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 156421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Entourage Health Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.10.

About Entourage Health

(Get Free Report)

Entourage Health Corp. processes, produces, and distributes cannabis products for medical, adult-use, and bulk sales markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products, such as dried flower, pre-rolls, vapes, cannabis oils, topicals, soft chews, chewing gum, and micro inhalers. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Dime Bag, Syndicate, Mary’s Medicinals, and Royal City Cannabis brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entourage Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entourage Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.