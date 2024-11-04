BioSyent (CVE:RX) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.49 and last traded at C$11.48, with a volume of 1179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.43.

BioSyent Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.93.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$8.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.80 million. BioSyent had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 21.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.6944444 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioSyent

About BioSyent

In other BioSyent news, Director Seyed Ahmad Ashrafi sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$25,404.00. Corporate insiders own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

