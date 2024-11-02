Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.31 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.31), Briefing.com reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

AMR stock opened at $202.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $452.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.68 and its 200-day moving average is $268.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

