Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.31 EPS

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2024

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.31), Briefing.com reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

AMR stock opened at $202.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $452.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.68 and its 200-day moving average is $268.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on AMR

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.