Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:SCUS)

Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCUS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1016 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCUS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 57,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,259. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.16. Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $25.27.
