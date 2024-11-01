BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.21 (NYSEARCA:BKUI)

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.208 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:BKUI remained flat at $49.58 during trading hours on Friday. 5,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,607. BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.62.
About BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF
