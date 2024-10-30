Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,580,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 12,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance
CLM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,676. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $8.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.