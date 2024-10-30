Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,580,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 12,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

CLM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,676. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $8.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 64.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 457,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 178,437 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 509,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452,790 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

