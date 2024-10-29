Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of PIPR stock traded up $8.79 on Monday, hitting $289.32. The stock had a trading volume of 171,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,442. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.55 and a 200 day moving average of $273.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $134.82 and a 12-month high of $306.10.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 10.84%. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 44.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,883,279.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,276 shares of company stock worth $3,936,252 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,802,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

