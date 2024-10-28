KOK (KOK) Price Tops $0.0005

KOK (KOK) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last week, KOK has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $253,847.69 and approximately $63,755.72 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00066709 USD and is up 17.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $97,683.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

