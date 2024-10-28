Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Drops By 98.3%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Post to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DHLGY
Deutsche Post Trading Down 0.8 %
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Post
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.