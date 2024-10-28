Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Drops By 98.3%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Post to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.53. 152,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.27. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

