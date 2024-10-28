Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IDKOY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.35. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. engages in the petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company’s Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.

